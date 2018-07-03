Have Your Farmer Recognized

If you have a farmer friend, neighbor or family member who epitomizes the title “Good Steward” then please take a minute to consider nominating them for the National Corn Growers Association’s Good Steward Recognition Program.

They are looking for a farmer who always does their job with a keen eye on improving the productivity and sustainability of their farm for future generations.

Every profession has its early adopters that point the way for others, and National Corn Growers Association thinks these good stewards of the land are special people who deserve to be recognized. If you agree and know of a good candidate, nominations are due by 5:00 PM CDT August 6, 2018.

This year any one can nominate a candidate for recognition as long as they are a Corn Grower member. Most farmers today understand that clean water and healthy soil can and should go hand-in-hand with profitability.

So, if you know someone who is doing a stellar job on their farm, get an application online and nominate them today.

Source: National Corn Growers Association

