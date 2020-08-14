Have You Seen Halloween Candy Displays in Stores Already?

Word has it, Rona is forcing a number of grocery stores and many other major retailers across the country to display their Halloween candy and packaging already due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Come to think of it, I do remember seeing a Halloween candy display last weekend while grocery shopping, and remember thinking to myself, wow, already! Can we at least wait till Labor Day?

Dakota News Now is reporting many candy makers fear COVID-19 is going to have an adverse effect on Halloween candy sales this season. It will be interesting to see just how many, or just how few, trick-or-treaters will be out and about knocking on doors this year.

Hey, at least they'll be wearing masks, right? Dr. Fauci can't complain about that one.

According to Dakota News Now, a survey was conducted recently on behalf of the National Confectioners Association the results showed fewer people are planning on handing out candy this Halloween.

One of the big candy retailers in the nation, Hershey, has already teamed up with a number of retailers across the country to feature their products for Halloween a little earlier than normal this year for that very reason.

The Dakota News Now story does say, a few big retailers like Target, Walmart, Walgreens told CNN Business they plan on holding off until at least early fall before stocking their shelves with bags of candy for all those little ghouls and guys this Halloween season.

On the topic of seasonal in-store displays again, I can tolerate the occasional witch on a broom or zombie in the candy aisle display in mid-August. But I swear, if I see Jolly Old Saint Nick before my air conditioner stops running for the year, I'm seriously thinking about heading to Greece with Tom Hanks.

Source: Dakota News Now