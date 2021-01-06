Have You Heard of the Veteran Golfers Association?

I hadn't until a recent email from the South Dakota Golf Association and after some research, I am so impressed with their organization.

Not only do I love the motivations behind the Association, it shows exactly how golf is one of the most universal sports in the world on so many levels.

Their mission is to create more than a sports program and to "enrich the lives of Veterans and their family members through sportsmanship and camaraderie of golf."

Each golf season, they host more than 250 local tournaments for thousands of VGA members across the country, and at the end of the season, they host the Veteran Golf Association National Championship.

I have seen flag football leagues, softball leagues, basketball leagues, and moreover the years be a welcomed sight to Veterans returning home and the VGA provides the same opportunities for those that deserve it the most.

The South Dakota chapter is led by Regional Director John Teller and Regional Assistant Cheyenne Bilda.

There are currently six VGA events lined up for 2021 in the state of South Dakota with stops in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Vermillion, and three events in Rapid City.

For more information on the Veteran Golfers Association, news surrounding upcoming events and how to get involved, you can visit their website.