Have You Ever Seen Sioux Falls From 30,000 Feet?

Most people can describe what the City of Sioux Falls looks like from the ground. However, it's not every day that you have a chance to admire Sioux Falls on a clear day from 30,000 feet in the air!

It's kind of remarkable that you're looking at cornfields one minute, but then you see an entire city the next. Last week when I was on my flight back to Sioux Falls, I was in awe at the other passengers' excitement when they saw the city. I could hear them all trying to guess the streets, buildings, and parks from the sky.

So I decided to challenge myself. I just started snapping pictures from above Sioux Falls to see what landmarks I could identify from the sky. Why don’t you see if you can name these Sioux Falls entities?

Sioux Falls certainly has a different view from 30,000 feet above the ground, and it's just as beautiful!