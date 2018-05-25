Have You Ever Been to a Living Library? Try It. You’ll Like It.

You've heard the saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover". Although it does of course, apply to books, I think most people use the saying in reference to other people. Probably because it rings true with most humans. You never know what a person does for a living, what kind of adventures they've had, what likes you might have in common or what you could learn from someone until you talk to them.

That is what the "Living Library" is all about. Co-sponsored by Siouxland Libraries and Compassionate Sioux Falls , this event lets you check out human books! Sort of.

Friday, June 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Washington Pavilion , you'll be able to meet and chat with a group of diverse and diversely talented people:

Teen author: Brooklynn Gross

Beading apprentice: Kellie Bingen

Art therapist: Lisa Brunick

Artist in recovery: Joan Zephier

Former geneticist turned artist: Kelly Nelson

The Living Library is part of the Pavilion's Free First Friday program, so round up the kids and take them to this unique event and check out the Visual Arts Center and Kirby Science Discovery Center too.

For more information, visit Siouxland Libraries or call 605-367-8700.

Source: Siouxland Libraries

See Also: