Have We Reached the Breaking Point Regarding ‘Star Wars’ Movies?

Are you familiar with the phrase, "Too much of a good thing"? Perhaps that's where we're at when it comes to 'Star Wars' movies - we've seen enough.

A report on the website Collider sent shock waves through the 'Star Wars' universe this week when it was announced that all future 'Star Wars' spin-off films are now on hold.

And, apparently, you have 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to blame. Because it wasn't a hit at the box office, all standalone 'Star Wars' movies are being scrapped - for now.

The reason given was so Lucasfilm could focus all its efforts on the upcoming 'Star Wars' episode nine movie and future trilogies.

So, if you can believe what you read on the Internet, that means no possible Obi Wan, Bobba Fett or Lando Calrissian spinoff.

Not so fast though. Lucasfilm sources say it's not true. The company claims the spin-off films are still in development, in addition to future trilogies.

So, who do you believe? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, I'll be at the theater taking in the most recent 'Jurassic World' movie - can never have too many dinosaurs!

Source: Yahoo Movies

