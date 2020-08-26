Have A Headache? Blame Mother Nature

It's probably one of the most common, uncomfortable feeling to have: a migraine or a common headache. Headaches occur for various reasons such as not drinking enough water, not eating enough food during the day or even a lack of sleep. But if none of these reasons apply to your headache, then Mother Nature might be the cause of your pain.

Weather patterns and seasons not only impact the atmosphere but our bodies as well. We need to learn how to prepare our bodies for these changes in the weather especially if the weather triggers adverse conditions like headaches.

According to a study from the Mayo Clinic, it appears that some individuals are more "sensitive" to weather-related changes. Weather-triggers that might be related to your migraine or a common headache include:

Bright sunlight

Extreme heat or cold

Sun glare

High humidity

Dry air

Windy or stormy weather

Barometric pressure changes

Jerry W. Swanson, M.D. of the Mayo Clinic explains, "Weather changes may cause imbalances in brain chemicals, including serotonin, which can prompt a migraine. Weather-related triggers also may worsen a headache caused by other triggers."

I know it can be frustrating to go through your day when you have a headache or a migraine. However, the Mayo Clinic does provide helpful tips on how to manage your headaches when the weather does change.

Keep a diary or a journal of your headaches or migraines. Document how long they last, weather conditions, and what could have caused your headache to occur.

Always monitor the weather if you know certain weather patterns trigger your headaches or migraines. For example, if your headaches start to happen when windy weather blows in, then stay inside until this passes.

If you have any medication for your headaches or migraines, then take your medication at the first sign of a migraine.

Make healthier lifestyle choices by changing your diet, drink more water, exercise on a regular bias, and getting a good night's rest.

You can learn more about migraine and headache weather triggers by clicking here.