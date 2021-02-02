Has Your Pet Relationship Changed During The Pandemic?

During this long pandemic, many of us have spent a lot of time quarantined at home. That means our pets aren't getting much time away from their humans.

For some pet owners having their little fur family around them has provided much comfort during these stressful times. But how do the pets feel about all this extra time together?

While dogs tend to relish non-stop adventures with their humans' cats seem to be natural social distancing experts.

Learningenglish.com states that Learning English writer and English teacher Alice Bryant says her cat is not very affectionate. But having a cat during the pandemic provides her and her boyfriend with humor and entertainment.

While many have been trying to adapt to working remotely from home how do your kitties and puppies view this? Do they think it's just an opportunity for more playtime? Are they a disruption during your Zoom conference calls or a distraction while trying to concentrate on projects?

Some owners and pet professionals are reporting increases in giving medicine to pets for anxiety, putting them on diets after weeks of giving them extra treats, and some pets are not getting out for their walks as their owners are social distancing from public places.

Our four-legged friends provide us with so much joy. And in these troubling times, they can be a significant source of positive distraction.

If you are concerned about the health and well-being of your pet family members remember you can seek out help and information from many online sources and of course your veterinarian.

"Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." ― Anatole France

