Hartford to Get New Brewery This Fall

Craft breweries are all the rage these days, seems like they're popping up all over the place, and now the city of Hartford is getting into the action.

KSFY TV is reporting the Buffalo Ridge Brewing Company officially broke ground for their new brewery on Monday, (June 11). The project has been in the works since January.

According to KSFY , once completed the new 4,000 square-foot brewery will feature a rotating tap list of 12 to 14 beers. City residents are very excited for Hartford to have its own brewery and what it will do to help the long-term growth of the city in the future.

Jesse Fonkert, Hartford Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development director told KSFY , "It'll bring new life to our downtown here which hasn't seen a newly constructed business in over 40 years. It will give our folks here in town, our residents, an additional activity to do with their families."

Construction is scheduled to take place throughout the summer. If all goes well, the Buffalo Ridge Brewing Company should be on track to open sometime this fall.

Source: KSFY TV

