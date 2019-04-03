Hartford’s Summer Park Rec Program Schedule Released

Hartford South Dakota continues to grow and with that growth comes more opportunities in and around the community. One of the cool initiatives that the city offers is their Summer Park Rec Program.

The 2019 Hartford Summer Park Rec Program schedule has been released and has some really neat opportunities for the youth in the area.

The program offers unique opportunities for kids entering grades K-6th to get out and about throughout the summer and be involved in some neat activities as well.

Parents can sign up their kids by printing off the form and filling it out and returning it to City Hall in downtown Hartford.

So get your kids out and have them enjoy some of the great amenities of a great city in South Dakota.