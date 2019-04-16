Hartford Man Overcome by Carbon Monoxide From Generator

A man running a generator during a power outage was found dead in his garage and is presumed to have been overcome from carbon monoxide fumes.

According to Sergeant Zachary Cegelske with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's department, responders arrived at the residence in the 500 block of Crystal Drive in Hartford on Monday (April 15) at 4:12 PM.

"38-year-old Dustin Patch of Hartford, South Dakota was found deceased in his attached garage," said Cegelske. "The cause of death is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning from a portable generator. Due to the recent power outages, the generator was used in the attached garage to power a sump pump inside the home."

Assisting the Sheriff's department was Hartford Area Fire and Rescue, as well as the Humboldt Ambulance service.

This situation and death is a sad reminder to use generators in an area that is well ventilated and to have carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

Fema has provided safety tips for using a portable generator .