Hartford Jamboree Days ‘Jam’-Packed with Family-Fun Activities

One of the absolute best things about summer in South Dakota is all of the small-town festivals and celebrations. Hartford Jamboree Days is one of those events and it has grown into an absolutely-must-be there occasion!

The whole thing kicks off this Thursday evening (June 17) with a "Beetles & Brews" car show, followed by the Little Miss Hartford Pageant, and Family Movie Night.

Friday the fun continues with another car show, a dunk tank, live music, a variety of vendor booths, and a burnout contest.

Get our free mobile app

Saturday's activities will give you and your family the opportunity to make a lot of summer memories. There is a big parade at 10:30 AM, vendor booths are open all day with home goods, crafts, food, and gift items. Don't forget the 5K Run/Walk or Bingo, or the Bean Bag Tournament.

The Community Supper, the Jamboree Concert in the Park, and the I-90 Speedway Hartford Night bring the opportunity to enjoy spending quality time having fun together. Something that has been in short supply for over a year!

They even have special "Saturday Entertainment in the Park" events just for your kids. Mr. Twister will be making balloons, the Dakota Kids Pedal Pull happens in the afternoon (don't forget to take lots of cute pictures), there will be a dunk tank, inflatables, and more activities that assure your kids will get a good night's sleep Saturday night!

There are a few do's and don't:

Don't bring coolers, backpacks, duffel bags, or alcohol.

Do bring a lawn chair to the park.

Do laugh a lot, play a lot, talk a lot and hug a lot!

Summertime in the Sioux Empire- -you've got to love it!!