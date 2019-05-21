‘Hartford Jamboree Days’ Everything You Need To Know

One of the highlights of summer in Hartford is the annual Jamboree Days celebration! Jamboree Days 2019 is June 13 - 16. And it's days of fun for the whole family!

There are actives scheduled for 4 days throughout the city of Hartford, SD. To help you enjoy the fun here is a list of the activities:

Crowning Little Miss Hartford

Movie in the Park

The Car Show and Burn-out Contest

Live Entertainment following Burn-out Contest

Parade

5K Run and Walk

Vendors, Fun, & Games in the Park

Live Stage Entertainment

Kids Tractor Pull

Adult Tractor Pull

Community Supper

Youth Softball Tournament

Kickball Tournament

And of course some of the most popular events of Hartford Jamboree Days include the Car Show starting at 6pm with awards at 8:30. The Friday night dance features the Mud Dogs in the city park 7:30pm to 11:30pm.

Saturday, June 15 from 9pm - 1am.

This years Street Dance in downtown Hartford features the Brandon Jones Band Saturday, June 15 from 9pm - 1am. Beer and adult beverages will be sold at the event. All proceeds go to the Hartford Jamboree Days Committee. Food vendors will also be setting up downtown for your enjoyment. Admission is free. Must purchase wristband for $5 to be able to buy and drink alcohol. No backpacks, coolers, or outside alcoholic beverages allowed.

For more information check out the Hartford Jamboree Days websit.