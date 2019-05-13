Three NFL athletes will be coming to Sioux Falls to lead two different clinics for kids in grades K-8 at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

In conjunction with the Riggs Premier Football Academy, two clinics featuring NFL athletes will be held at the Sanford Fieldhouse. Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry will hold a defensive clinic on June 17 from 3:00-5:00 PM. One week later, C.J. Ham of the Minnesota Vikings will come to town to host a running backs clinic. The running backs event will take place on June 24 from 3:00-5:00 PM.

Both camps will put a focus on player development through drills and game like situations. This is a chance for kids around South Dakota to learn from current professionals, and two guys that played locally. Gerry is a Washington graduate, while Ham graduated from Augustana University.

Each camp cost $25 to attend and registration prior to the event can be found online through Sanford Sports .