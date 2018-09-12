For the second time in his NFL career, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Smith helped lead the Vikings defense to a 24-16 opening season win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. He notched eight total tackles, a fumble recovery, and he sealed the Vikings victory with an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in the later parts of the fourth quarter.

It's crazy to think that this is only the second time that Smith is being honored with the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. Smith is considered one of the best safeties in the entire league. He's on a pretty decent run, however, as his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week came in Week 16 of the 2017 season in a win over the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer has coached four Minnesota Vikings defensive backs to the award during his tenure with the team.

Smith was drafted 29th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has 497 tackles, 18 interceptions, and 10 sacks for his career entering this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers.