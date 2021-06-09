Bakker Crossing provides a great challenge to golfers each day. For Harrisburg's Reese Jansa, Bakker Crossing was a breeze.

Jansa entered the second day of the Class AA girls golf state championship with a six-stroke lead after shooting a 66 (-5). She followed that with another strong 68 (-3) on Tuesday to claim the overall individual championship. Jansa finished 11 strokes ahead of O'Gorman's Shannon McCormick.

Her -8 overall is a new South Dakota high school golf state record. The previous state record was set by Kim Kaufman in 2008 with a -7 at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.

Get our free mobile app

While Jansa ran away with the individual championship, it was the O'Gorman Knights who easily took the team championship. The Knights had three players finish in the top five of the individual standings. McCormick (2nd, +3), Lauren Sutcliffe (3rd, +9), and Emily Kolb (4th, +10) all had strong performances to take home the team championship. As a team, O'Gorman finished at +54 and 35 strokes better than second-place Mitchell (+89).

This marks O'Gorman's 17th girl's state golf championship in school history. The Knights have also won their fourth championship in a row dating back to 2017 (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19).

Aberdeen Central (+98), Harrisburg (+112), and Rapid City Stevens (+119) rounded out the top five in the team championship standings.

Full results for the Class AA girl's state golf championship can be found by clicking here.