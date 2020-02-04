Harrisburg to Host Benefit Auction for Dylan Bourassa at Sanford Pentagon
Harrisburg and Yankton will meet in a doubleheader on Thursday night, and a special auction will take place to raise money for Dylan Bourassa and his family.
As part of their senior class project, the Harrisburg students are holding a silent auction and 50/50 drawing to support Dylan and his family at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, February 6. Dylan recently defeated cancer for the second time! His battle with cancer took part of his leg, but Dylan continues to be a strong supporter of the Harrisburg community and his outlook on life has never wavered.
There will be multiple auction items on hand for spectators to bid on. Some of the auction items include:
- Autographed Devon Booker jersey
- Autographed Adam Vinatieri football
- Autographed Minnesota Twins Baseball signed by Johan Santana
- Autographed Minnesota Twins Baseball signed by Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano, Nelson Cruz, and Max Kepler
- Autographed Minnesota Twins Baseball Bat signed by Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano, Nelson Cruz, and Max Kepler
- Harrisburg Ace Hardware – Yeti cup
- Harrisburg Avera Clinic – gift basket
- ESPN 99.1 – swag pack
- Riddle’s Jewelry – necklace
- Pet Smart – doggie basket
- Round of golf for 2 at Minnehaha Country Club
- Blanket
- Two handmade quilts
- Sioux Falls Stampede gift basket and Canaries gift basket
- Harrisburg Chiropractic Clinic (massage) Gift Card
- Air Madness Gift Card
- Walmart Gift Card
- Home Depot Gift Card
- Barrel House Gift Card
- BP Harrisburg Gas Station
- Rush for the Causes
The auction will take place during the Yankton/Harrisburg doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, February 6. The girls will begin the doubleheader at 6:30 followed by the boy's game.