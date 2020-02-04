Harrisburg and Yankton will meet in a doubleheader on Thursday night, and a special auction will take place to raise money for Dylan Bourassa and his family.

As part of their senior class project, the Harrisburg students are holding a silent auction and 50/50 drawing to support Dylan and his family at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, February 6. Dylan recently defeated cancer for the second time! His battle with cancer took part of his leg, but Dylan continues to be a strong supporter of the Harrisburg community and his outlook on life has never wavered.

There will be multiple auction items on hand for spectators to bid on. Some of the auction items include:

Autographed Devon Booker jersey

Autographed Adam Vinatieri football

Autographed Minnesota Twins Baseball signed by Johan Santana

Autographed Minnesota Twins Baseball signed by Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano, Nelson Cruz, and Max Kepler

Autographed Minnesota Twins Baseball Bat signed by Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano, Nelson Cruz, and Max Kepler

Harrisburg Ace Hardware – Yeti cup

Harrisburg Avera Clinic – gift basket

ESPN 99.1 – swag pack

Riddle’s Jewelry – necklace

Pet Smart – doggie basket

Round of golf for 2 at Minnehaha Country Club

Blanket

Two handmade quilts

Sioux Falls Stampede gift basket and Canaries gift basket

Harrisburg Chiropractic Clinic (massage) Gift Card

Air Madness Gift Card

Walmart Gift Card

Rush for the Causes

The auction will take place during the Yankton/Harrisburg doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, February 6. The girls will begin the doubleheader at 6:30 followed by the boy's game.