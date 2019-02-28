Harrisburg School District Gets Home Builders Academy

A new addition to the Harrisburg High School campus will give the local building trades’ workforce a boost as the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation has announced a new partnership with the Harrisburg School District to provide $250,000 to build the Home Builders Academy.

As the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire (HBASE) continues to be a strong advocate for the building community this project will play an important role as the Home Builders Care Foundation becomes the lead investor of the new building. Industry leaders will be a part of the classroom to provide industry expertise.

In the new Home Builders Academy building, students will learn the basic skills needed to construct a home, and once the home is moved to its new location, students can further pursue the finishing specialties, such as electrical, drywall, insulation and HVAC.

A groundbreaking will take place in Spring 2019.

Source: Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire