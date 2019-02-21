Harrisburg Narrows the Superintendent Candidate Field to Three

And then there were three. The field of candidates for the open superintendent position in the Harrisburg School District is now down to three people.

According to KSFY TV , (33) people originally tossed their hat in the ring by the time the January 28 deadline came rolling around. Since that time the Harrisburg School Board has narrowed the field, they determined the three finalists on Tuesday, (February 19).

KSFY is reporting, the board announced on Wednesday, (February 20) that Brian Field of Beresford, Dr. Summer Schultz of Dell Rapids, and Scott Monson of Marshall, Minnesota have all made the cut.

All three will start the final interview process for the position beginning next week.

The school board will announce the name of the person chosen to help guide the district's future by Thursday, (February 28).

The candidate selected will begin his or her new position later this summer on or about July 1st.

Source: KSFY TV