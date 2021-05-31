Harrisburg High School Wins First Ever Class A Baseball Title

The 2020-2021 high school athletic calendar and schedule across the country was unlike any other with the COVID-19 pandemic causing so many changes.

Some kids were able to compete for championships amid different landscapes while some kids, unfortunately, didn't get that opportunity.

In South Dakota, high school athletics during the 2020-2021 school year did go on and on Saturday, a Class A baseball state champion was crowned.

Washington had defeated Brandon Valley while Harrisburg took down Sioux Falls O'Gorman to set up the title matchup.

Harrisburg was able to get some timely hits and get enough good pitching early in the game to only allow two runs.

The Tigers trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth where they scored their only three runs of the game which turned out to be enough.

Harrisburg has proven since their move to the next level of South Dakota High School sports that now not only a part of the metro area but a force to be reckoned with.

For more information on Harrisburg High School, news surrounding the school as well as future school events, you can visit their website.