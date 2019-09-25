Harrisburg Educator is Teacher of the Year Candidate

Each year the South Dakota Department of Education recognizes the accomplishments of those who educate our kids. Amanda Harris is a 4th grade teacher at Endeavor Elementary School.

After being chosen as the Regional Teacher of the Year, Harris along with four other teachers from the state will be in attendance at a special banquet in Oacoma, South Dakota on Thursday, October 10.

Other Teacher of the Year candidates include Jean Gunderson of Elkton, Dina Vander Wilt of Mitchell, Nicole Dallman of Pollack and Penny Shuster Louks of Belle Fourche.