‘Harrisburg Days’ Is Back and Big For Summer 2021
Harrisburg Days 2021 promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Harrisburg Days is a community event celebrated during the second weekend of June each year.
This year's 4-day event is going on from Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13. Check out this schedule of activities.
Get our free mobile app
Thursday, June 10
- Mac's Carnival Preview Night: 6 – 9 pm
Friday, June 11
- Mac's Carnival Preview Night: 5 – 9 pm
- Food Vendors Open: 5 – 11:30 pm
- Beer Garden Open: 5 – 11:30 pm
- Little Miss Pageant: 6 – 7:30 pm
- Ledfoot Band: 8:30 – 11:30 pm
Saturday, June 12
- Walk / Run For Their Lives: 8:30 – 10 am
- Lions's Club Pancake Feed: 8 – 11 am
- Community Parade: 11 am – 12 pm
- Touch-A-Truck & One-Day-Play: 12:30 – 1 pm
- Craft Fair & Business Expo: 12 – 3 pm
- Car Show: 12 – 3 pm
- American Legion Cornhole Tournament: 1 – 3 pm
- Dakota Kids Tractor Pedal Pull: 1:30 – 4 pm
- Too Drunk To Fish Band: 2 – 5 pm
- Mac's Carnival: 3:30 11:30 pm
- Food Vendors: 3:30 – 11:30 pm
- Beer Garden: 3:30 – 11:30 pm
- Midwest All-Pro Wrestling: 5 – 7 pm
- The Johnny Holm Band: 8:30 – 11:30 pm
Sunday, June 13
- Kids Fishing Derby: 1:30 – 3 pm