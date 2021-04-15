‘Harrisburg Days’ Is Back and Big For Summer 2021

Harrisburg Days 2021 promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Harrisburg Days is a community event celebrated during the second weekend of June each year.

This year's 4-day event is going on from Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13. Check out this schedule of activities.

Thursday, June 10

Mac's Carnival Preview Night: 6 – 9 pm

Friday, June 11

Mac's Carnival Preview Night: 5 – 9 pm

Food Vendors Open: 5 – 11:30 pm

Beer Garden Open: 5 – 11:30 pm

Little Miss Pageant: 6 – 7:30 pm

Ledfoot Band: 8:30 – 11:30 pm

Saturday, June 12

Walk / Run For Their Lives: 8:30 – 10 am

Lions's Club Pancake Feed: 8 – 11 am

Community Parade: 11 am – 12 pm

Touch-A-Truck & One-Day-Play: 12:30 – 1 pm

Craft Fair & Business Expo: 12 – 3 pm

Car Show: 12 – 3 pm

American Legion Cornhole Tournament: 1 – 3 pm

Dakota Kids Tractor Pedal Pull: 1:30 – 4 pm

Too Drunk To Fish Band: 2 – 5 pm

Mac's Carnival: 3:30 11:30 pm

Food Vendors: 3:30 – 11:30 pm

Beer Garden: 3:30 – 11:30 pm

Midwest All-Pro Wrestling: 5 – 7 pm

The Johnny Holm Band: 8:30 – 11:30 pm

Sunday, June 13