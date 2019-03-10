Harrisburg Chooses Its Next Superintendent

After weeks of searching, and a thorough interview process, the Harrisburg School District has its new superintendent.

KSFY TV is reporting that Harrisburg school officials finally concluded their search Saturday, (March 9) for the person they have chosen to help guide the district. Officials announced late Saturday afternoon that Tim Graf of Milbank has been selected to become the districts new superintendent.

The search for Harrisburg's next superintendent dates back to October of 2018 when (33) candidates announced their interest in the open position after current superintendent Jim Holbeck announced his desire to retire.

Since that time, the Harrisburg School Board narrowed the field to three individuals in mid- February. On Saturday, Tim Graf rose to the top of that list.

JoAnne VerMulm, the Harrisburg School District Communications Director, told KSFY, that pending the results of a successful background check, the job will be officially offered to Graf.

Graf currently serves as the Superintendent of the Milbank School District according to KSFY.

If Graf crosses this last hurdle, he would assume the superintendent post beginning on Monday, (July 1).

Source: KSFY TV