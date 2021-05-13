This Summer's Hard Rock Battery Park lineup has a little bit of something for everybody. A little bit country, a little bit rock-n-roll, and a little bit hip-hop.

July 10- Brantley Gilbert

July 16- Staind

August 14- Shinedown with Pop Evil

August 28- Nelly

Battery Park is located right next to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City. It is named for the Battery Building that the hotel used to be.

All tickets for the Battery Park lineup will be available for purchase on Monday, May 17 at 10 am.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has implemented many COVID-19 protocols for their gaming floor and restaurants, however, for live shows and entertainment their website stated, "Our Entertainment department will continue to monitor industry-wide protocols as the nation transitions back into allowing larger gatherings. As new protocols are developed, they will be detailed on our website."

It is unclear if that means masks will be required or not. It would probably be wise to keep checking their website for updates.