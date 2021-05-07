Hard Rock Café Summer Lineup…So Far

It's been a hack of a stretch with a whole lot of nothing for live entertainment but the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City is planning a great summer in the Anthem and Battery Park making it a worthwhile road trip for music fans.

For those who've seen the explosive documentary, Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King will be live at Anthem June 25. Members of the cast will also make a special appearance for the casino promotion, Uncaged The Game Show.

With this news, another 4 acts have been announced for the Hard Rock Café.

For country fans, David Allen Coe will take the stage on June 5, 2021.

Everclear performs on June 11 at 8:00 P.M. (must be 21)

The Bacon Brothers, featuring brothers Michael and Kevin - yes, the actor. In spite of their Hollywood credentials have formed a fantastic band. They will perform on June 12 at 8:00 P.M.

June 26 will feature JazzFest favorite Kenny Wayne Sheperd in the Anthem.

Country musician Mark Chesnutt will take the stage on July 15.

July 31 get ready for a night full of laughs as the Band of Comics hits the stage where each show spotlights four musical comedians interacting with the audience plus the entire band of comics will take the stage together to perform original numbers.

Get tickets here and see the 2021 summer lineup so far. See you down the road!

