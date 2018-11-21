If You’re Celebrating Drinksgiving, Don’t Be Stupid about It

Last year, on Thanksgiving Eve, all over social media you saw people using the hashtags #BlackoutWednesday and #Drinksgiving . People were swapping stories about pre-turkey binging and alcohol sales booming on Thanksgiving Eve.

This year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is pushing a different hashtag #BoycottBlackoutWednesday , saying that over the past five years, more people have died in car crashes around Thanksgivings than any other holiday.

Over the years, the night before Thanksgiving has become a time for going out and drinking. And according to the NHTSA, the term "Danksgiving" is now starting to show up, which is basically cooking with marijuana. Danksgiving is apparently the latest trend.

In any case, local, state and federal authorities remind you that you should NEVER get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you're impaired by alcohol or drugs. Same goes if one of your impaired friends tries to drive - take away their keys.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration