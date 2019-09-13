It was on September 19, 2014, that the ribbon was cut and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center officially opened its doors. Five years later, Sioux Falls still has something to be incredibly proud of. Here are 7 very cool stats about this top-notch venue:

1. Over 3 million people have attended events held here.

2. 50 events have sold out

3. Nominated as the Best New Concert Venue in the world by Pollstar Magazine in 2014.

4. It is the largest indoor venue in South Dakota.

5. In 2011, 16,807 people voted against building it.

6. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts along with opener, Starship, was the first concert on September 24, 2014.

7. Metallica set the attendance record for the venue on September 11, 2018, with more than 12,000 fans.

To celebrate the 5 year anniversary, come to the PREMIER Center on Friday, September 20, from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, get a backstage tour, register to win door prizes from PREMIER Center sponsors. Bring your ice skates to get some time on the Sioux Falls Stampede Ice, and enjoy live music. Food and beverages will be available for sale.