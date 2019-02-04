Happy 15th Birthday Facebook

February 4, 2004, the social media giant Facebook was first launched in a dorm room - and, my-oh-my, how the platform has changed over the past 15 years.

When Mark Zuckerberg and four other Harvard students first launched their creation, they originally called it The Facebook.

Since then, Facebook has grown to become the most dominant social media platform anywhere, with over 1-billion users worldwide.

Over that time, like anything else, Facebook suffered a fair amount of growing pains. The most recent being accusations of "fake news" and "privacy concerns."

It's also grown to be much more than a place where friends go and voluntarily share things. It's now also a platform for users to argue back-and-forth with one another.

But despite concerns about election interference, fake news, and privacy, a study by Pew Research found today more than two-thirds of American adults use Facebook.

Source: Associated Press