South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven and South Dakota State's Myah Selland have both been named as finalists for the second-year award. South Dakota's Ciara Duffy won the award last year.

Sjerven has had another great season for the Coyotes averaging 16.5 points per game. The Rogers, Minnesota native leads the Summit League in total rebounds and blocks this season. Throughout her USD career, Sjerven has earned Summit League defensive player of the year, the sixth woman of the year, transfer of the year, and preseason player of the year.

Leading the Summit League with 19.2 points per game, Selland has jumped on to the finalists' list for the first time. Selland has also averaged 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Summit League's "Player of the Week" award should just be renamed to the "Myah Selland Award" as she has been given that honor five times this season so far. She was the league's player of the month for December and January and has helped the Jackrabbits to a 15-2 overall record.

Sjerven and Selland join these eight players as semifinalists for the award as of today.

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo (24.4 PPG)

Iimar'i Thomas, Cincinnati (22.2 PPG)

Kierstan Bell, FGCU (22.2 PPG)

Blanca Millan, Maine, (22.7 PPG)

Anastasia Hayes, Middle Tennesee (28.2 PPG)

Nancy Mulkey, Rice (16.2 PPG)

Kionna Jeter, Towson (26.8 PPG)

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin (25.7 PPG)

The winner of the award will be announced in late March.

Source: University of South Dakota, South Dakota State