Hammocking is Big For Spring. Do You Have One?

The resurgence of the hammock is here and, as the saying goes, they're selling like hotcakes.

We began hammocking in 2018 and have cherished our alone time for reading, thinking, and perhaps a sip of bourbon or two. We take them camping and the kids find a couple of trees and enjoy nature in the most relaxing way possible.

Recharge your battery with a good outdoor rest and keep a positive attitude when things around us are in chaos. Sunshine is a great source of vitamins and being outdoors is the best thing you can do right now for your mental health.

Here are a few photos that give you some ideas. remember, you don't need a forest for a good hammock setting. Sometimes, your own backyard can be the perfect, peaceful setting.

The Hammock: Ultimate Social Distancing Tool

Pro Tip: If you can get a line on a hammock, get it. Anything outdoors is a big seller right now. Enjoy the outdoors!

