Hammer Time: Road Rage Leads Someone to Throw Hammer at Car

Was MC Hammer behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf on Tuesday night in Sioux Falls?

A case of road rage involving a hammer that night caused a car accident near I-29.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident occurred around 9:00 PM on Tuesday, (July 16) near the Madison Street and I-29 bypass.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, the victim's car was traveling west on Madison Street when the driver noticed a Volkswagen Golf was tailgating. The driver slowed down and changed lanes, allowing the tailgating vehicle to pass the victim's car.

As the Volkswagen Golf passed, the victim claims someone from inside the tailgating vehicle threw a hammer at the victim's car. KSFY reports the hammer missed the vehicle, however, it did cause the victim's car to swerve, jump the curb and end up in the median.

The victim was not hurt in the process.

Police are still investigating leads at this time, and have yet to make any arrests as a result of the road rage incident.

Source: KSFY TV