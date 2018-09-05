It is crazy that it has been 40 years since the original Halloween . (It’s also crazy that it’s been 20 years since the sequel Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. ) Recent Halloween movies have been remakes or basically unrelated slashers except for the presence of Michael Myers, everyone’s favorite homicidal janitor and William Shatner stan, but the original Halloween storyline gets a conclusion (maybe) in a new Halloween arriving in theaters this fall and reuniting Mr. Myers with his original arch-nemesis, Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

The new trailer is above; her’s the film’s official synopsis:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Master of horror John Carpenter executive produces and serves as creative consultant on this film, joining forces with cinema’s current leading producer of horror, Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity). Inspired by Carpenter’s classic, filmmakers David Gordon Greenand Danny McBride crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film, and Green also directs.

Looks like a classic Halloween film based on the trailer. It is sort of weird that it ignores so many of the previous movies. 40 years ago, he only killed three people, and he’s been locked up ever since? Would Michael Myers really be remembered 40 years later if he only murdered just those three victims? Maybe the film (which is directed by David Gordon Green) Halloween opens in theaters on October 19. Just in time for Sweetest Day ! And Halloween too, I guess.