Halloween at Lake Lorraine Changed a Bit for COVID-19 Safety

I've talked to so many people who are unsure of what Halloween will be like this year. Many friends and my sisters in Montana (another COVID hotspot), will be refraining from turning on their porchlights and inviting all variety of mini-spooks to help themselves to a sweet treat.

Here in Sioux Falls we really don't have a clearcut path either. One place is trying to make it work and keep people safe. Lake Lorraine has announced their 3rd Annual Halloween Celebration is coming up on Saturday, October 24th, from 12:30 to 10 PM.

There are many ways to participate, some of them while completely social distancing. For example, new this year, they have added a Haunted House Decorating Contest.

It is free to enter and is open to everyone in the Sioux Falls area. You're encouraged to turn your house and your neighborhood into a Halloween wonderland.

Take pictures of your "haunted house" and enter now through October 25th. All entries will be posted to the Lake Lorraine Facebook page and website beginning on October 15. The overall winner or winners (depending on the number of entries) will be chosen on Wednesday, October 28.

Two drive-in Halloween movies will be shown that evening. First, a family movie that you can help choose on their Family Halloween movies Facebook page, and then a scary movie for adults, which people can also vote for on the Scary Halloween Drive-in movie Facebook page.

The family movie begins at 5:30 PM and the scary movie at 8 PM. The cost for each movie is $10 per car, so bring friends and family and enjoy!

The last element of this event is Trick-or-Treating, of course! You and your kids can start at the lake walk entrance, located behind the Sandbar & Grill, and stroll along the lakeshore to receive candy and other goodies. Take photos of some favorite characters that will be attending and get into the Halloween spirit!

For more information see Lake Lorraine's website or Facebook page.