Hallmark Channel Looking for Extras for a Christmas Movies

Hallmark Channel is currently looking for extras to be in new Hallmark Christmas movies.

If you ever wanted to be in a movie, this is your golden opportunity. According to Delish , Synthetic Cinema is holding an open casting call for background extras in a new Christmas romantic drama and future Christmas movies.

The best part is that you don't need ANY acting experience, at all!!

Most of the movies are set to be filmed in New England area so you will have to find your own transportation to and from the set. There is no pay, but meals will be provided for those who stay on set through our meal periods.

A small price to pay if you want to be in a movie I'd say. To be an extra, you must sign up on the production company, Synthetic Cinema , website.

In 2018, the channel released 22 new holiday movies.