Hall of Famer Jack Morris Inducted, Minnesota Twins Trades

Baseball's newest Hall of Famer’s entered the shrine on Sunday.

Minnesota's Jack Morris was among the class of 2018 alongside Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, and for Alan Trammell.

According to Anthony Castrovince of MLB.Com Morris in his speech addressed the crowd in Cooperstown, NY saying, "It is extra special for me to be selected by my peers, the people I played with and competed against," Morris said. "And yes, thank you to the sportswriters. Whether you voted for me or not, thank you for keeping my name alive."

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline this week the Minnesota Twins traded Eduardo Escobar on Friday to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for three minor leaguers.

The Twins also traded reliever Ryan Pressly to the Astros for prospects.

On Sunday Jose Berrios started on the mound for the Twins in their series finale in Boston only to see the Red Sox win 3-0.

Ervin Santana will make his second start of the season against Cleveland tonight at 7-10 on Information 1000 KSOO.

