Halfway to Halloween at Terror 29 Haunted House

If you love Halloween and wish you could celebrate more than once a year, then do I have good news for you.

Terror 29 Haunted House is opening for two days to celebrate Halfway to Halloween!

Get our free mobile app

May 21st and 22nd Terror 29 will be open for your scaring pleasure. Terror 29 Haunted House is located at 25753 Cottonwood Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The theme of this Halfway to Halloween scare-fest is an abandoned warehouse that transitions into a circus freak show. And no circus would be complete without clowns!

For ticket information and to purchase tickets, click here. Terror 29 offers timed ticketing to cut down on wait times in line. You can pick your day and time to get scared. There are general admission tickets as well as a RIP Super Pass!

The haunted house does use strobe lights, fog, motion scenes, and uneven walking surfaces. Enter at your own risk. As always, don't touch the actors and they won't touch you.

In an e-mail from Terror 29 Haunted House, it states, "Get scared? Want to experience the TERROR?! Our monsters and freaks couldn’t wait until October, so if you have what it takes to make it out alive come visit us on May 21st and 22nd. If you LOVE Halloween and haunted houses you will not want to miss this."

Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Only one way to find out! Good luck and Godspeed.