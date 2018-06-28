Hail and Wind Pound Central South Dakota on Wednesday Morning

Insurance adjusters and body shop guys are going to be busy for months in the central part of South Dakota thanks to Mother Nature's antics on Wednesday morning.

The central part of the state just got hammered by a nasty thunderstorm during the morning hours of Wednesday, (June 27). KSFY TV is reporting that several communities in the middle of South Dakota are now in the process of cleaning up and surveying the damage caused by the summer storm. Parts of Chamberlain lost power temporarily due to the storm.

Katheryn Benton Brule and Buffalo County emergency management director told KSFY , the storm produced a lot of wind and rain. Hail up to the size of a quarter was reported in those counties as well.

The amount of hail received in the Chamberlain area resembled a snow drift as seen in this photo sent to our friend Shawn Cable over at KSFY .

Photo by Jill Swenson

People living in Brule and Buffalo counties who experienced damage from Wednesday mornings storm are asked to call the Brule, and Buffalo County emergency management office ( 605-234-3433 ) so the impact of the storm to their property can be documented.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: