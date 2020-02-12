Hack for Reheating Cold Pizza

There is quite possibly, nothing better in the world than a perfect slice of pizza. You know the one I'm talking about. It has your favorite toppings, the temperature is perfect for your pallet. We Americans love our pizza when it's fresh and hot. After it's cooled down and sat out for a while, maybe not so much.

I happened across a Life Hack the other day from Popci.com the other day that caught my attention and I can't wait to give it a try. Here's what they said is 'the perfect way' to reheat pizza.

The official reheating method of the /r/pizza subreddit, this calls for placing your cold pizza on a non-stick pan and cooking it for two minutes over medium-low heat (or until the bottom of the slice is crispy). Then, pour two drops of water (less than a teaspoon) into the pan as far from the pizza as you can get. Cover the pan with a lid and turn the heat to low. Cook it for another minute.

They went on to suggest you 'not use' a cast-iron skillet, just one of those non-stick units should do the trick. I'm going to give it a try the next time we have pizza or at least the next time we have 'leftover pizza.'

