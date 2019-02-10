Habitat for Humanity’s Art Auction: Call For Local Artists

Saturda y , April 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm is the upcoming Art Auction and Reception The District.

Calling artists, makers, carpenters who design and produce a works of art and would like to help Habitat for Humanity with your works.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls invites local artists to participate in the sixth annual ReStorAtion Art Auction. Artists shop the Habitat Restore to select items at no charge to repurpose into works of art. The pieces will be sold at a public reception and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls. Pieces not sold at auction become the property of Habitat fo r Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.

Here are the details for artist eligibility from their press release:

The event is open to artists / makers / carpenters who design and produce a work of art including one (or more) ReStore item(s). There is no fee to submit work(s). The ReStore item(s ) are available at no charge to artists, with a $100 limit. Not all of your materials need to come from the ReStore.

The deadline to deliver for submission(s) is Monday, March 18, 2019. Bring it to Niki at the Habitat ReStore at 721 E Amidon St, Sioux Falls. Include the Drop Off Form, which you will receive when you turn in this Call for Artists.

Please take pictures of the item(s) you select your creation process, and the art work created. Email them to Niki Schillerstrom at niki.schillerstrom@siouxfallshabitat.org