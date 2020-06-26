Guy Fieri Visits Sioux Falls and Poses With Police Officers

The rumors about Guy Fieri bringing his crew to Sioux Falls to tape some footage for his hit Food Channel show 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives' appear to be true.

We had posted speculations that he was scheduled to stop into some Sioux Falls eateries and today he has been spotted around town. Including posing with his signature '67 Camaro and some of Sioux Falls finest.

The Sioux Falls Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:

"We're Riding the Bus to Flavortown" with a stop in Sioux Falls. Guy Fieri took the time to thank some SFPD Officers today for their service. Maybe next time he's in town he'll let us take his '67 Camaro out for a cruise!"

According to Dakota News Now and Sioux Falls Business Journal Guy and his Camaro were also making quite a splash at Looks Market on 69th Steet.

Dakota News Now - Sioux Falls Business Journal

Welcome to Sioux Falls Guy! Hope you enjoy some of our fine food, atmosphere, and folks!

Sioux Falls Police Dept. Facebook