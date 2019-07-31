Gunshots Fired Early Tuesday Morning in Central Sioux Falls

Another day, another series of gunshots here in Sioux Falls. It seems like it's becoming a reoccurring theme, doesn't it?

KSFY TV is reporting the latest round of gunfire was heard in central Sioux Falls around 12:30 on Tuesday morning, (July 30). Officers responded to call on the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue after residents in the area reported hearing anywhere from two to five gunshots.

According to KSFY, prior to the gunfire, residents reported seeing a fight between as many as eight people in the neighborhood. Once the gunfire occurred, the crowd quickly left the area in several different vehicles.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, that shell casings from a pistol were found at the scene, but there were no injuries, or damage to property reported.

Authorities continue to investigate Tuesday morning's incident, at this time police have made no arrests in connection to the gunfire.

Source: KSFY TV