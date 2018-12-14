Gunshot Sends Pellets Through Floor to Apartment Below

Two different incidents were reported at the same apartment building in the 1000 block of North Dakota Avenue Thursday night (December 13).

An investigation is underway regarding a burglary in one of the apartments where an unknown group of people entered the apartment of a 38-year-old Woman. At 3:00 AM, she answered the door, was pushed down and robbed of cash.

She called friends to tell them what happened. One of those friends showed up with a shotgun and offered it for her protection. According to officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the shotgun was dropped, it went off, sending pellets into the apartment unit below just after 8:30 PM. The friend left the gun but was gone by the time police arrived.

Clemens says there are no charges at this time regarding the shotgun blast, although the state’s attorney office is reviewing the facts. The robbery suspects are still being sought.