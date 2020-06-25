Guns, Booze, Cars: Our Top COVID-19 Splurges [PHOTOS]

There have been an abundance of stories of financial hardship for both consumers and businesses alike in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now surpassed 100 days since the first confirmed cases in the United States.

But there are a few retail categories that have actually seen a huge uptick in sales since the end of February.

With more and more people forced to shelter at home during the pandemic, it's no surprise that online sales were through the roof. New data from e-commerce security and fraud prevention vendor Signifyd Inc., shows that internet purchases were up a whopping 248 percent at the end of May compared with before the pandemic.

So compared with their pre-pandemic averages, which retail categories have seen the biggest jumps over the last three months?

It's not just what we're buying but where we're buying it that's changing. A survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers from e-commerce platform vendor PFS Web Inc found that 40 percent of us shopped a new website during the pandemic.

What's been your biggest COVID-19 splurge?