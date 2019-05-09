Gunfire Targets Sioux Falls Home Early Thursday Morning

A Sioux Falls neighborhood was awakened to the sound of gunshots early Thursday morning as a home was targeted by gunfire.

KSFY TV is reporting police were called to a house on the 500 block of North Cliff Avenue around 1:00 AM Thursday, (May 9) after the home came under gunfire.

Upon arriving on scene, officers conducted a thorough check of the home and found the house had sustained several bullet holes to the exterior of the structure.

Fortunately, the residents inside were not harmed as a result of the gunshots.

Police informed KSFY that an on-going investigation is currently underway, and no additional details are available at this time.

Should you or anyone you know have further information that can aid authorities in their investigation, you're asked to please call the Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers number at (877) 367-7007.

More information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Source: KSFY TV