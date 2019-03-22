Guard Moves Fighter Jets Off Base in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls is on alert and making preparations for flooding next week.

Military officials say they've moved their F-16 fighter jets to an alternate airfield and pre-staged other equipment in case they're called upon to assist in the flood efforts. KOTA-TV says crews have been stockpiling sandbags for the past few days to protect its millions of dollars in assets and property.

Offutt Air Force base in Omaha is still recovering from last week's flooding in Nebraska . A third of the base was covered in water even after crews used nearly a quarter of a million sandbags and hundreds of flood barriers to try and protect the military installation.

