‘Grow It!’ Opens At Washington Pavilion

Today (June 25, 2020) the folks at The Washington Pavilion unveiled their latest addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center (KSDC), 'Grow It!'

'Grow It!' is a 3,000 square foot exhibit on the third floor of the KSDC that is dedicated to all things South Dakota. All of the 'Grow It!' exhibits are agriculture themed.

The completion of 'Grow It!' is the final step in a renovation that was started in May of 2019.

According to a press release, 'Grow It!' will help kids and adults alike experience such things as:

Climb into the cab of a tractor and pretend to drive through a field

Weigh, scan and check out your crops inside our bright red Marketplace barn

Explore the underground to learn about bugs and the earth in the Water and Soil Climber

Learn about biofuel and animal feed

Experience South Dakota weather in a 4D theater

Besides 'Grow It!', other new learning opportunities at The Washington Pavilion include Space Animation Station and Gravity Floor exhibits in Space: An Out-of-This-World Experience on the 2nd floor and Reaction Time Race in Health Quest by Sanford Health on the 4th floor.

The Washington Pavilion is still practicing their Pandemic guidelines. Their second phase of reopening went into effect in June. For a list of the protocols, click here.

Washington Pavilion members can visit the exhibits for free. Daily admission rates apply for nonmembers.

For more information about hours, tickets, or anything and everything Washington Pavilion related, you can call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org.