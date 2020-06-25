Grow It! Exhibition Now Open For The Whole Farm-ily

I love the Washington Pavilion. Through the years I've seen some of my artists perform there, from George Jones to Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard to Glen Campbell to Gordon Lightfoot and George Carlin.

Those shows were, of course, all in the Great Hall. But there's a whole lot more to the Washington Pavilion.

Take, for instance, the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Right now they're featuring 'Grow It!' We're talking over 3,000 square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits. And no, not the boring exhibits!

Bring the whole family...or maybe I should say farm-ily...the kids will love climbing into a tractor cab and imagine driving through the field. Stop by the Crop Lab, explore tunnels to see what happens underground, plus learn (in a fun way!) about biofuel and animal feed. And don't miss the different types of South Dakota weather in a 4D theater experience.

Want to get out and enjoy yourself? Welcome to a great time at the Washington Pavilion!