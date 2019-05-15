Group of South Dakota Students Want ‘In God We Trust’ Sign Modified

A group of South Dakota high school students are requesting that modifications be made to the 'In God We Trust' signs, that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is requiring be displayed in all state public schools.

KSFY TV is reporting that back in March, Governor Noem signed into law a bill requiring the national motto be on display inside the South Dakota public school system.

That move didn't set well with a group of South Dakota high school students that are members of a group known as W.I.S.E.

W.I.S.E. stands for Working to Initiate Social Equality.

During a recent school board meeting in Rapid City, KSFY reports that members of W.I.S.E. said the signs need to be more inclusive. They feel the current sign favors Christianity over other religions, therefore making some students feel excluded.

According to Abigail Ryan, a Rapid City Stevens student and member of W.I.S.E.; "I think that's a really foundational element of American society is that we are a cultural melting pot and it is really important that we make all people who come to America to feel welcome and to be more in accordance with the First Amendment since we all have the freedom of religion."

KSFY reports that school board members listened to the students opinions and concerns regarding the matter, but took no action.

