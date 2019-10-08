Gronk is Coming to a TV Near You

Many have been wondering when they would see Rob Gronkowski on their TV again and the answer is sooner rather than later.

He will make his debut this coming Thursday prior to the New York Giants and New England Patriots game.

Gronk will be a part of the Fox NFL Pregame show on Sunday's moving forward.

This doesn't mean that Gronk wont come out of retirement, but it does give him another opportunity to settle into a different line of work while still keeping his foot in the door of a world he loves.