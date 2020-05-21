Grilling Season is Here

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and that means it's officially grilling season. Whether you prefer charcoal or gas, it's nice to be able to get outside and cook some meat on the grill.

This year will be a little different for me when it comes to grilling. I usually have a ballgame on while tending to my favorite meats and veggies on the grill. Since that may not be a possibility this year, here are some other ideas on how to make your grilling season a memorable one.

Photo by Danny V / TSM

Bring out the Cornhole: This makes grilling a family event. Toss some steaks, brats, dogs, or burgers on low and show your kids how it's done. Or maybe they'll show you how it's done? Either way, it gets everyone out of the house and brings the family closer together. Just keep an eye on that meat!

Impress Those Guests: Most of us have been couped up for months, barely seeing anyone since the pandemic hit. Grab your best steaks, a few cold ones, and invite your best friends over for a good time, you deserve it. Just make sure you're six feet apart!

iStock

Pass it on: You know how I learned how to grill? From my Dad. He was the grill master in our family and passed his knowledge down to my sister and I. Grilling together can be a great bonding experience for you and your kids. Just make sure they're at the right age to appreciate it, otherwise, you might get some burned burgers and dogs.